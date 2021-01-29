4,575 Shares in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Bought by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $35,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,768,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $1,517,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,958 shares in the company, valued at $603,049.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.53.

CHD stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.62. The company had a trading volume of 40,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $98.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.87%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

