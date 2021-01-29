$521.63 Million in Sales Expected for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) will post $521.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $527.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $517.47 million. The Hain Celestial Group posted sales of $506.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $498.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hain Celestial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 296,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,915,000 after purchasing an additional 187,691 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,504,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 246.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 103,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 240.8% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 616,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,740,000 after purchasing an additional 435,404 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,084. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $45.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.77 and a beta of 0.89.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

