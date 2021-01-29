$534.30 Million in Sales Expected for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) will announce sales of $534.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $529.50 million to $549.00 million. G-III Apparel Group posted sales of $754.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.52. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on GIII. KeyCorp upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group started coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.09.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.85. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $30.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.08. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter worth approximately $7,866,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 33.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 113,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 28,681 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,051 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 496.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

