6,745 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Purchased by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.3% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $2.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.84. 27,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,157. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $210.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.52.

