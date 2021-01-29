$70.57 Million in Sales Expected for Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) will announce $70.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Golar LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $75.86 million. Golar LNG Partners reported sales of $74.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners will report full year sales of $282.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $273.15 million to $296.49 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $274.95 million, with estimates ranging from $259.81 million to $286.84 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Golar LNG Partners.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Golar LNG Partners had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $69.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.48 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.55 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMLP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Golar LNG Partners by 164.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 142,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Golar LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Golar LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Golar LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 56,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Golar LNG Partners stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,169. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Golar LNG Partners has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $7.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Golar LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

About Golar LNG Partners

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Jamaica, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 16, 2020, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers.

