8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $136.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

8X8 stock traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.25. 2,877,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,734. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $39.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on 8X8 from $25.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on 8X8 from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

In other news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 19,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $588,887.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $29,230.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,381.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 72,397 shares of company stock worth $2,288,507 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

