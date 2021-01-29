ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) Stock Price Up 18.4%

Shares of ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) shot up 18.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.73. 2,660,747 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 8,809,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.42.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ADiTx Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing nucleic acid-based technologies for addressing the rejection of transplanted organs, autoimmune diseases, and allergies. The company is developing Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy (ADi), a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach, which mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

