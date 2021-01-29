Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 977 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.58.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total value of $901,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,266 shares in the company, valued at $13,647,544.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total value of $1,014,976.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,553 shares in the company, valued at $9,278,094.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 87,794 shares of company stock worth $41,391,007. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $463.99. The stock had a trading volume of 25,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $482.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $475.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

