Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Holdings Decreased by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA traded down $4.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $256.66. The stock had a trading volume of 238,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,605,051. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $169.95 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $13.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BABA. UBS Group increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $394.00 to $387.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.75.

Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

