Altria Group (NYSE:MO) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE MO traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $41.79. 165,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,903,269. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $50.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

