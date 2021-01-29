AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Director Sells $534,740,177.25 in Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 33,317,145 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $534,740,177.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE AMC traded up $4.63 on Friday, reaching $13.26. 527,204,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,409,641. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $20.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.02.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($5.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.95) by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -16.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 216.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 36.0% in the third quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. 16.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

