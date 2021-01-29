American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.35%.

American River Bankshares stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.04. 165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,496. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.03. American River Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMRB. Zacks Investment Research cut American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded American River Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

