Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ameris Bancorp stock traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.15. 37,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,107. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.46. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $45.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director William Millard Choate sold 8,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $309,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,057,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABCB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ameris Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

