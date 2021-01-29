Analysts Expect Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Will Announce Earnings of $2.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will announce earnings of $2.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Facebook’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.71. Facebook posted earnings of $1.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Facebook will report full-year earnings of $10.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.83 to $12.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $13.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.09 to $14.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.14.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total transaction of $86,204.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,501.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,404,525 shares of company stock valued at $382,888,556 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded down $5.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $259.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,712,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,452,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.21.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

