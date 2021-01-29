Analysts Expect Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) to report ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.50). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to ($3.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($4.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.15) to ($3.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Relmada Therapeutics.

RLMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

In related news, CFO Maged Shenouda sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $45,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,661.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $90,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,450.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,563 shares of company stock valued at $6,743,545 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 3.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 21.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 199,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 34,732 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $288,000. 64.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RLMD traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.86. 5,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,699. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The company has a market capitalization of $533.71 million, a PE ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.79 and a 200 day moving average of $34.05.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

