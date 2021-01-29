Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Announces Earnings Results

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $162.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.35 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

NYSE AX traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.95. The company had a trading volume of 399,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,225. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.54. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $43.48.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. B. Riley raised their price target on Axos Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Axos Financial in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Axos Financial from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.43.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,500 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $148,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,359.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

