Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Shares Down 8.7%

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)’s stock price was down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.05 and last traded at $6.18. Approximately 1,515,735 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 780,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average of $3.10. The firm has a market cap of $287.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.08 and a beta of 2.77.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $1.33. The business had revenue of $132.50 million for the quarter.

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth M. Young purchased 15,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,644. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BW. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 256.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 57,696 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 3.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the third quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the third quarter worth $552,000. 43.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox; VÃ¸lund & Other Renewable; and SPIG. The Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.