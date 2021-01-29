Badger DAO Trading Up 108.6% Over Last Week (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 108.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Badger DAO token can currently be bought for $27.73 or 0.00078986 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $64.27 million and $41.84 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00048326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00121613 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00064679 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00254821 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00063192 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,106.11 or 0.85763506 BTC.

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,032 tokens. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance . The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

Badger DAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

