Barco (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Barco (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, ING Group downgraded shares of Barco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of BCNAF stock remained flat at $$21.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.74. Barco has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $256.00.

Barco NV develops visualization solutions for the entertainment, enterprise, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Entertainment, Enterprise, and Healthcare. It offers cinema, installation, postproduction, rental, simulation, and virtual reality projectors; presentation switchers and screen management systems, scalers, and converters; LED image processing, and indoor LED displays; and laser, LCD, LED rear-projection, and LED video walls, as well as video wall controllers and upgrade kits.

