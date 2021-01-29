Baskin Financial Services Inc. Buys 1,757 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,888 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises 3.5% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $31,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 168.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1,525.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 458,906 shares of company stock valued at $240,726,569 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $4.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $533.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,538,473. The firm has a market cap of $235.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $523.22 and a 200-day moving average of $505.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $290.25 and a 12 month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $540.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.62.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

