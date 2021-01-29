Bing Xue Sells 1,773 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) VP Bing Xue sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $48,119.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bing Xue also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, Bing Xue sold 3,749 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $89,001.26.

On Friday, November 27th, Bing Xue sold 3,543 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $87,901.83.

Shares of AOSL stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.74. The company had a trading volume of 268,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.50 million, a P/E ratio of 475.00 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.20. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $31.94.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $151.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 0.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 46.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 11,025 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $658,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 13.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 148,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AOSL. Loop Capital upped their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

