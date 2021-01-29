Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Trading Down 9.6%

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)’s stock price was down 9.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.45 and last traded at $11.04. Approximately 68,853,586 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 158,173,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.21.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BNGO shares. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Bionano Genomics from $2.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.70.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 749.14% and a negative net margin of 510.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNGO. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 59,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 29,580 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Bionano Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bionano Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 849,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 100,001 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Bionano Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.