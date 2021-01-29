BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) EVP Brian Poulliot Sells 28,450 Shares

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) EVP Brian Poulliot sold 28,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $1,381,247.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,191,954.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.07. 3,887,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,966,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.72. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $50.18. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.68.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BJ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Gordon Haskett downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.23.

BJ's Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

