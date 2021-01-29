BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 82.6% from the December 31st total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
MUC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 907 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,074. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.85. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $15.09.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.
