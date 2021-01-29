BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 82.6% from the December 31st total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MUC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 907 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,074. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.85. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $15.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 27,174 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 7.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,323 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,397,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,538,000 after acquiring an additional 56,484 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 193.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,204,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,838,000 after acquiring an additional 794,643 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the third quarter worth $36,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

