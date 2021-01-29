Blue Fin Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lowered its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.2% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.92. 109,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,749,366. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.37 and a 1 year high of $128.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.21.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

