Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Amgen by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 12,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 488.6% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,539 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $1.73 on Friday, hitting $246.02. The stock had a trading volume of 61,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,930. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $143.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Bank of America decreased their target price on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Amgen from $279.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.48.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

