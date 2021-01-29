Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Trading Down 8.9%

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) fell 8.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.12. 4,038,371 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 5,824,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brickell Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $57.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.34.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 187.45% and a negative net margin of 990.67%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brickell Biotech, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brickell Biotech stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 74,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Brickell Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

About Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI)

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

