BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “BridgeBio Pharma Inc. discovers, develops and innovates drugs for genetic diseases. The Company’s product platform consists of Mendelian, Oncology and Gene therapy. Its product pipeline includes BBP-265, BBP-831, BBP-631 and BBP-454 which are in clinical stage. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

BBIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.76. 1,322,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,713. The company has a quick ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.23. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $71.84. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 0.82.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Thomas Henderson sold 10,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $383,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 277,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,654,528.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cameron Turtle sold 742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.23, for a total transaction of $35,044.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,691.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,791,563. 40.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 21.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 410.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter worth $113,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

