Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.20%.

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $12.86. 7,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,150. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $13.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.79.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

