British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.82% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The British Land Co. Plc is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, finances and develops commercial properties. Its property portfolio comprises retail parks, super stores, shopping centers, department stores, residential and offices. The British Land Co. Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

BTLCY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of British Land from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of British Land stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.15. 52,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,222. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.37. British Land has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $7.79.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

