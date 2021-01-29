Brokerages Set Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Target Price at $39.17

Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.17.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist increased their price target on Kforce from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kforce from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

In other Kforce news, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $49,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 4,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $207,113.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,057.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,570,529 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 14,220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 252.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFRC traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.65. 173,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Kforce has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $45.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.21.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $365.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.84 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kforce will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

