Brokerages Set MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) PT at $24.16

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.97.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAG. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 12,701,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,673,000 after buying an additional 7,777,838 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,627,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,618,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,835,000 after buying an additional 290,290 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,600,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,142,000. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAG traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,926,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,136. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.12. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -93.61 and a beta of 1.19. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

