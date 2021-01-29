BZEdge (BZE) Trading Up 6% This Week

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded down 83.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 29th. One BZEdge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BZEdge has a market capitalization of $165,048.13 and approximately $961.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BZEdge has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BZEdge alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00048708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00122933 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00261636 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00065542 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00064066 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00033640 BTC.

About BZEdge