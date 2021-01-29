Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $44.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.18% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Camden National Corporation is a multi-bank, financial institution holding company. Products services are available directly and indirectly through its subsidiaries, Camden National Bank, UnitedKingfield Bank, Acadia Trust, N.A, and Trust Company of Maine, Inc. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Camden National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Camden National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ:CAC traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $37.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,647. Camden National has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $560.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.04.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 27.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Camden National will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Camden National by 3.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Camden National by 47.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Camden National by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Camden National by 5.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Camden National by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

