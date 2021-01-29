Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 4,137 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 300.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.96.

NYSE:ALB traded down $4.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.98. 31,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,654. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.81. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 46.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $48.89 and a 12-month high of $188.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $746.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.75 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Albemarle news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total transaction of $20,796,432.06. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total transaction of $1,726,709.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,249.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

