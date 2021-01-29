Cardano (ADA) Price Hits $0.35

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001023 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Cardano has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $10.84 billion and approximately $3.41 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00044548 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.13 or 0.00179440 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000255 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00010382 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00009680 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002998 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006642 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,484,646 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cardano

Cardano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars.

