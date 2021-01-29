CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

CB Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years.

CBFV traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.01. The company had a trading volume of 12,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,207. The stock has a market cap of $97.22 million, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.91. CB Financial Services has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $30.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.36. CB Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 15.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CBFV shares. DA Davidson downgraded CB Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

