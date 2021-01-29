Cheesecoin (CHEESE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $132.00

Cheesecoin (CURRENCY:CHEESE) traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Cheesecoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cheesecoin has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Cheesecoin has a market cap of $70,916.42 and approximately $132.00 worth of Cheesecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000248 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 235.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 46.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Cheesecoin

CHEESE uses the hashing algorithm. Cheesecoin’s total supply is 408,869,908 tokens. Cheesecoin’s official Twitter account is @cheesecoin . The official website for Cheesecoin is cheesecoin.tk

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheese is an innovative decentralized cryptocurrency with integrated blockchain technology that heeds the needs of its users, investors, and business owners. It was designed to cater to the fundamental everyday need of transacting money while keeping accounts and activities confidential. A process that is only possible due to its peer-to-peer encrypted technology. “

Buying and Selling Cheesecoin

Cheesecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheesecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cheesecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cheesecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

