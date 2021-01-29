Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Trading Down 8.2%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s share price traded down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.51 and last traded at $16.61. 879,866 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,317,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.60 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.45.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $68.85 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Chindata Group in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,950,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at $487,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at $162,000. 18.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

