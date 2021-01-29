CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.28 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 83.40%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.45) EPS.

CNX stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.67. 4,099,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,235,063. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CNX Resources has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $14.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.68.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. MKM Partners raised CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on CNX Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.58.

In other news, CEO N J. Deiuliis purchased 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,793.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 62,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $599,708.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 82,650 shares of company stock worth $775,704 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

