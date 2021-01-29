Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Holdings Increased by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 117,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,040,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,697,000 after purchasing an additional 80,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total value of $12,380,761.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,756 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,806.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total transaction of $476,285.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,354.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,529 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

NYSE CL traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,447,493. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.10. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

