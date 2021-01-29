Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.83.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCO. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities lifted their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

NASDAQ CMCO traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.04. 5,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,930. Columbus McKinnon has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $44.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.00, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.54%. Equities research analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 6,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.44, for a total transaction of $238,058.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,599.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 5,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $191,163.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,734.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,854 shares of company stock valued at $710,472 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 754,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,967,000 after acquiring an additional 488,252 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after acquiring an additional 167,700 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 558,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,504,000 after acquiring an additional 112,267 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 247,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 9,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

