Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Lifted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 465,306 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $114,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,750,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,286 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Comcast by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,639,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,311 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,157,293 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,024,996,000 after purchasing an additional 860,278 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Comcast by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,995,791 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $601,185,000 after purchasing an additional 300,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $511,715,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.96. 1,282,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,565,635. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.63. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $228.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

