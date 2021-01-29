Conning Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.91. 58,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,749,366. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.37 and a one year high of $128.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.25 and a 200 day moving average of $126.21.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

