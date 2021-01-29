Conning Inc. Sells 5,488 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Conning Inc. cut its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,488 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Ruggie Capital Group increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 496.0% during the third quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

C traded down $2.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.01. 1,051,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,818,494. The stock has a market cap of $120.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $80.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

