Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,455 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total transaction of $439,409.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,366,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $7,626,833. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.64.

COST stock traded down $2.92 on Friday, reaching $354.14. The company had a trading volume of 91,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,589. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $367.60 and its 200 day moving average is $358.45. The company has a market cap of $156.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

