Country Club Trust Company n.a. Purchases 10,542 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,542 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $9,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.13.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.02. 170,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,127,071. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $158.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.83.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 50.90%.

In other news, Director Alex Gorsky acquired 4,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew N. Liveris acquired 2,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.92 per share, for a total transaction of $299,802.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

