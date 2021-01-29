Country Club Trust Company n.a. Purchases 11,147 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.6% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $25,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $11,546,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $1,246,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 183,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.43. 181,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,833,119. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.55. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $202.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

