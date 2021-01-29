Credit Suisse Group Boosts Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) (TSE:GWO) Price Target to C$31.00

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) (TSE:GWO) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.16% from the company’s previous close.

GWO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. CSFB lifted their price target on Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$29.15.

Shares of GWO stock traded down C$0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$29.20. 1,380,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,476. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$18.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.60. The firm has a market cap of C$27.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 17.99, a current ratio of 21.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$30.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.82.

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) (TSE:GWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$13.74 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 3.1020675 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) news, Director James Mahase Singh bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$29.85 per share, with a total value of C$50,745.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,700 shares in the company, valued at C$528,345. Also, Director Arshil Jamal purchased 23,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$27.16 per share, with a total value of C$627,338.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,100 shares in the company, valued at C$627,338.25.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

