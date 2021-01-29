CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Receives $35.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CYBE shares. TheStreet upgraded CyberOptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on CyberOptics in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

Get CyberOptics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBE traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.19. 60,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,633. CyberOptics has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $43.48. The firm has a market cap of $175.50 million, a PE ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.40.

In other CyberOptics news, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 3,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $80,194.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in CyberOptics by 538.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in CyberOptics during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in CyberOptics in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in CyberOptics in the third quarter valued at about $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products worldwide. Its products are used in surface mount technology (SMT) and semiconductor industries to improve yields and productivity. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function inspection and measurement machines, and memory module inspection system; high precision 3D and 2D sensors for inspection and metrology; and 3D MRS sensors that are used various applications, such as printed circuit boards, CPU sockets, solder balls and bumps, wafer bumps, copper pillars, and other wafer level and advanced packaging.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for CyberOptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberOptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.